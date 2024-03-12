Tuesday

12th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. Migration

Egypt eyes $5-6bn in EU cash under migrant deal

  • An Egypt-EU pact will be worth $5-$6bn [€4.6-€6.5bn] in funding, finance minister Mohamed Maait said on Monday

By

Listen to article

Egypt expects to receive between $5-$6bn [€4.6-€6.5bn] in funding from the EU under a major 'cash for migrant control' pact which is set to be finalised this weekend.

That $5-6bn figure was spelt out by Cairo's finance minister Mohamed Maait at a press conference on Monday (11 March). Later he added that the World Bank is expected to extend around $3bn [€2.6bn] in financing to Cairo, while further funds are expected from Japan and the International Monetary Fund.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU leaders are expected to sign off a long-awaited 'cash for migrant control' agreement with Egypt this weekend when European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is due to travel to Cairo with a group of national leaders including Belgian premier Alexander de Croo and Italy's Giorgia Meloni.

Although Maait did not give further details on the composition of the funding programme beyond saying that it would include public and private sector funding and involve the European Investment Bank, the sums would put Egypt alongside Morocco as the EU's main partner in North Africa.

The agreement with Brussels is set to be a second major boost to Egypt's finances in as many weeks.

Last week, Abdel Fattah el Sisi's government agreed terms with the International Monetary Fund to increase its loan arrangement with the Fund from $3bn [€2.74bn] to $8bn after the Egyptian central bank said it would let its pound currency trade freely and hiked interest-rate by 600 basis points in a bid to stabilise the economy.

Although the EU commission agreed to provide up to €110m to Egypt for migration management programmes, the EU executive had conditioned wider economic support for Egypt's economy on el Sisi's government agreeing to a reform agenda with the IMF.

However, though the talks with Cairo, which began last autumn, have been marketed by European leaders as being primarily about migration control, the number of irregular departures from the Egyptian coast has dropped to about 1,000 per month.

According to the most recent data published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), there are over 100,000 Egyptian migrants in neighbouring Libya.

Egypt is also in talks with the IMF on $1-$1.2bn in climate finance under the fund's Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU proclaims new 'golden age' in relations with Egypt
  2. EU seeks migrant deal with Egypt in January
EU seeks migrant deal with Egypt in January

The European Commission is hoping to reach a new agreement with Egypt in January as it steps up efforts to curtail irregular migration towards Europe.

Analysis

Election in sight, EU mood music changes on offshoring asylum

Designating a country like Rwanda as 'safe' under EU rules to send an asylum-seeker there requires strict conditions to be met first. But a backdoor clause introduced into EU legislation allows a future commission to strip out those requirements.

Latest News

  1. Egypt eyes $5-6bn in EU cash under migrant deal
  2. Is EU trade policy becoming protectionist?
  3. The digital steal: how Putin will get a landslide via online voting
  4. EU food giants turn blind eye to deforestation in Argentina
  5. EU countries unblock deal on new rights for gig workers
  6. 'Procedural' issues weaken EU pressure on Israel
  7. Portugal's centre-right wins election as far-right surges
  8. New EU sanctions detail Putin's 'torture' of Navalny

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us