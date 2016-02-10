EU: Turkey must do more to stop migrant flow

The European Commission urged Turkey on Wednesday (10 February) to do more to stem the flow of migrants crossing into Greece.
A report published by the EU’s executive reviews efforts made by Turkey since Ankara and the EU agreed last November to work together on reducing the influx of people seeking refuge in Europe.
Under the agreement, Turkey pledged to step up efforts to crack down on people smugglers, allow Syrian refugees to work in Turkey and create better conditions for t...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
