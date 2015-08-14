Ad
'All governments must show responsibility', said Avramopoulos (Photo: European commission)

EU calls for solidarity on migrant crisis

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU commissioner for migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, called, Friday (14 August), for EU member states to help fellow countries facing increased arrivals of migrants.

"We need the collective courage to follow through on our commitments. Even when they are not easy, even when they are not popular," he said at a press conference in Brussels.\n \n"What is popular and unpopular has to do with domestic politics, but we must not give in to populism and xenophobia”.

"The EU must thin...

