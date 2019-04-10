Bell tolls for EU asylum reforms

The possibility of the next European Commission withdrawing its 2016 proposals to overhaul the EU's asylum laws should not be dismissed.

But even if doesn't, the future European Parliament is not bound to stick to the positions formulated under the previous set of MEPs.

These options play into the broader aspirations of populist and anti-migrant politics in Hungary and elsewhere.

After three years of dithering between 'solidarity' and 'responsibility', such stalling tactics ...