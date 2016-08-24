EU must step up migrant relocation, say Italy and Greece

Greece has urged EU member states to step up the relocation of migrants within the bloc and Italy has encouraged others to follow Germany's lead and accept more refugees.

“At the moment we have 7,000 people ready to be relocated and no answers from the EU member states obliged to accept them,” Greek migration minister Yannis Mouzalas told journalists on Tuesday (23 August).

He said Greek officials would tour EU capitals in September and ask that the EU “fulfils what has been agre...