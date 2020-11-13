Charging father for death of refugee son is attack on asylum

In the early hours of last Sunday morning (8 November), having set off from Turkey, a boat carrying 25 people, including families and unaccompanied children, got into distress off the Greek island of Samos.

The Hellenic Coastguard had been notified that the boat was in distress, but it reportedly took 6 hours and 40 minutes until rescue came.

By the time the group reached the shore, one of them - Yahya, a boy from Afghanistan just six-years old - had died.

In the aftermath...