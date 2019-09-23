Ad
euobserver
'The European Union has not shown sufficient solidarity towards countries of first arrival, notably Italy,' French president Emmanuel Macron said (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

Four EU states want 'automatic' refugee relocation

Migration
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The interior ministers from France, Germany, Italy, and Malta will meet on Monday (23 September) in Malta to discuss an "automatic" system for the relocation of asylum seekers.

European commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos will also attend the meeting in Malta, as well as the Finnish interior minister, since Finland holds the EU presidency.

Countries such as Italy, Spain, and Malta have complained repeatedly over the past few years that other EU member states are not y...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

France, Italy want 'automatic' distribution of migrants
Will EU keep paying to keep migrants away?
'Migration' is now 'protecting European way of life'
'The European Union has not shown sufficient solidarity towards countries of first arrival, notably Italy,' French president Emmanuel Macron said (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections