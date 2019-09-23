Four EU states want 'automatic' refugee relocation

The interior ministers from France, Germany, Italy, and Malta will meet on Monday (23 September) in Malta to discuss an "automatic" system for the relocation of asylum seekers.

European commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos will also attend the meeting in Malta, as well as the Finnish interior minister, since Finland holds the EU presidency.

Countries such as Italy, Spain, and Malta have complained repeatedly over the past few years that other EU member states are not y...