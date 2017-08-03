Ad
euobserver
The German NGO's ship, the Iuventa. (Photo: Facebook - Jugend Rettet)

Italy seizes NGO boat and starts Libyan mission

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Italy's coastguard has seized a migrant rescue boat in the Mediterranean Sea, which is suspected of aiding illegal immigration from Libya, and sent patrol boats to Libya's waters on Wednesday (2 August) in an effort to curb the influx of migrants.

The boat Iuventa, operated by Jugend Rettet, a German aid group that did not sign up to Italy’s new code of conduct designed for NGOs, was escorted to the Italian island of Lampedusa by coastguard vessels.

"We received no information abo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU backs Italy on NGO rescues
Italy to impose tough rules on NGOs
Italy's action against NGOs is wrong
Italy's 'nuclear option' on migrants unravels
The German NGO's ship, the Iuventa. (Photo: Facebook - Jugend Rettet)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections