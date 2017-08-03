Italy seizes NGO boat and starts Libyan mission

Italy's coastguard has seized a migrant rescue boat in the Mediterranean Sea, which is suspected of aiding illegal immigration from Libya, and sent patrol boats to Libya's waters on Wednesday (2 August) in an effort to curb the influx of migrants.

The boat Iuventa, operated by Jugend Rettet, a German aid group that did not sign up to Italy’s new code of conduct designed for NGOs, was escorted to the Italian island of Lampedusa by coastguard vessels.

"We received no information abo...