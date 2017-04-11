Ad
euobserver
Schulz said there should be “disarmament initiatives instead of an arms race”. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Schulz opposes '2 percent' Nato goal

EU & the World
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Martin Schulz, the centre-left contender to become Germany's next chancellor, said he would not pursue policies to achieve an increase of defence spending as agreed with Nato allies.

Schulz said the long-term goal of reaching a defence budget of two percent of gross domestic product (GDP), would mean that Germany would increase military spending by at least €20 billion in the coming years.

“That can definitely not be the goal of a government led by me,” said Schulz at a press conf...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

US urges Europe to spend more on Nato
Juncker attacks US on Nato spending
EU must find backbone to survive in Trump's world
Should Europeans spend more on defence?
Schulz said there should be “disarmament initiatives instead of an arms race”. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections