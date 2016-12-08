EU public lacks voice on banking laws

The complexity of financial laws is “an obstacle” that prevents the “man in the street” from influencing the lawmaking process, a high-ranking civil servant in the European Commission said on Wednesday (8 December).

“The complexity of EU law is an obstacle for civil society to take its fair share in the discussion,” said the commission's Eric Ducoulombier.

Ducoulombier heads a unit responsible for inter-institutional relations, planning, and stakeholders’ relations in the commissi...