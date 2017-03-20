Terror victims let down by Belgian bureaucracy

Dressed in a smart suit, but with soot covering his lower face, a man in his mid-30s walked out of the Saint-Jean Clinic in Brussels.
It was early Tuesday on 22 March 2016 and a jihadist had that same morning detonated a bomb at the Maalbeek metro station in the EU capital.
Visibly shaken, the man briefly recounted what he had seen.
"There were so many injuries. It was horrific. I'm in shock," he told EUobserver at the time...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
