EU brushes off UN criticism of Libya policy

The European Commission says it is working to help and protect migrants in Libya amid sharp criticism from the United Nations.
An EU commission spokesperson on Monday (11 September) told reporters in Brussels that its work with the UN and its affiliated agencies on the ground in Libya is part of a greater effort to protect migrants and provide them with access to basic medial care.
"We are working with the UN, extremely closely, with different agencies, precisely again to protect ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
