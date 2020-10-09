Ad
"It feels very good that you are now in the lead of the Council presidency," Ylva Johannson (l) tells Horst Seehofer (right in screen) (Photo: European Union)

EU seeks political accord on migration this year

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is hoping to reach a political agreement on the migration and asylum pact before the end of the year.

"Our aim is that by the end of the year, we reach a political agreement covering the most important basic tenants," Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer told reporters on Thursday (8 October).

Seehofer was speaking on the behalf of the German EU presidency, which is tasked to steer talks among member states.

"The aim is to bring about a political agreement and t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

