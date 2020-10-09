EU seeks political accord on migration this year

The EU is hoping to reach a political agreement on the migration and asylum pact before the end of the year.
"Our aim is that by the end of the year, we reach a political agreement covering the most important basic tenants," Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer told reporters on Thursday (8 October).
Seehofer was speaking on the behalf of the German EU presidency, which is tasked to steer talks among member states.
"The aim is to bring about a political agreement and t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
