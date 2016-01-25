Greece rejects Schengen threats as 'blame game'

Greek officials have rejected accusations from fellow EU member states that they are incapable of protecting the bloc's external borders, and said threats to suspend Greece from the passport-free travel zone, Schengen, are "punishment".

"There is no reason for that [suspending Greece from Schengen]," migration minister Yannis Mouzalas told reporters in Amsterdam on Monday (25 January) on the sidelines of an informal meeting of EU interior ministers.

"Schengen is part of the blame...