Ad
euobserver
Greece said it had 900 people ready to move under the EU relocation scheme, but just 200 are being moved (Photo: IOM.int)

Greece rejects Schengen threats as 'blame game'

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, AMSTERDAM,

Greek officials have rejected accusations from fellow EU member states that they are incapable of protecting the bloc's external borders, and said threats to suspend Greece from the passport-free travel zone, Schengen, are "punishment".

"There is no reason for that [suspending Greece from Schengen]," migration minister Yannis Mouzalas told reporters in Amsterdam on Monday (25 January) on the sidelines of an informal meeting of EU interior ministers.

"Schengen is part of the blame...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Greece risks Schengen expulsion
EU mantra of 'solidarity' lost on asylum
Greece said it had 900 people ready to move under the EU relocation scheme, but just 200 are being moved (Photo: IOM.int)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections