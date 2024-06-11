Gender equality scores a win for asylum seekers at Europe's top court

Europe's top court has ruled in favour of asylum-seeking women who value gender equality, amid fears it would be violated if forced to return to their home country.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
