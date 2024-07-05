Smugglers not main perpetrators of violence against migrants, finds joint UN report

Smugglers are not the main perpetrators of violence towards people migrating along the central Mediterranean route, according to a new joint UN report.
Published on Friday (5 July), the report's findings are based on interviews with almost 32,000 people over three years.
"You cannot dism...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
