'Coalition of willing' announces EU-Turkey summit

A new EU-Turkey summit will take place in February, it emerged after a mini-summit in Brussels Thursday (17 December) involving some EU leaders and the Turkish prime minister.

All 28 member states will be invited to the meeting, which is to take place just before the regular EU summit on 18-19 February, but it is not clear whether all will participate.

"The aim will be to take stock of the implementation of the EU-Turkey action plan" agreed in November, seeking to reduce the numbe...