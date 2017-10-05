Ad
German has returned more people to Afghanistan than any other EU state. (Photo: Michael Foley Photography)

Afghan migrant returns unlawful, says charity

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member states are unlawfully returning rejected migrants and asylum seekers to Afghanistan by putting their lives in danger, says Amnesty International.

Iverna McGowan, who heads the NGO's European institutions office, told reporters on Wednesday (4 October) a temporary moratorium on returns to the country is needed until conditions improve.

"There is a terrifying gap between the European politics and policies and the realities on the ground, faced by those people who are being re...

EU steps up efforts to repatriate Afghans
German has returned more people to Afghanistan than any other EU state. (Photo: Michael Foley Photography)

