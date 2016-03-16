Ad
euobserver
Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, last week spoke out against possible bulk returns under the EU-Turkey plan (Photo: European Parliament)

UN outlines legal concerns on EU-Turkey deal

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU insists any deal with Turkey on returning migrants will be legally sound.

But issues remain over how people kicked out of Greece and returned to Turkey may be treated if Ankara refuses to fully apply the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The issue has raised concerns from the UN agency for refugees (UNHCR), which, in a four-page note on the deal, says the blanket return of rejected migrants "without key protection safeguards in place, would be at variance with international and Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

UN 'deeply concerned' by EU-Turkey plan
Failed relocation scheme to be used in EU-Turkey plan
Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, last week spoke out against possible bulk returns under the EU-Turkey plan (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections