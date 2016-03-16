UN outlines legal concerns on EU-Turkey deal

The EU insists any deal with Turkey on returning migrants will be legally sound.

But issues remain over how people kicked out of Greece and returned to Turkey may be treated if Ankara refuses to fully apply the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The issue has raised concerns from the UN agency for refugees (UNHCR), which, in a four-page note on the deal, says the blanket return of rejected migrants "without key protection safeguards in place, would be at variance with international and Euro...