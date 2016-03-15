Estonia mulls Schengen ban on Russian officials

Estonia may unilaterally ban Russian officials deemed guilty of human rights abuses from entering the EU’s Schengen travel zone after a parliament vote.
Seventy two out of 101 MPs on Tuesday (15 March) voted Yes to a statement saying: “The Riigikogu [Estonian parliament] calls for officials of the Russian Federation who are responsible for the capture, detention and illegal trial of N...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
