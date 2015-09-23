EU leaders to thrash out long-term response to refugee crisis

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels on Wednesday (23 September) for an emergency summit on the refugee crisis after ministers agreed to relocate 120,000 asylum seekers.
The heads of state are set to ratify the European Commission asylum seeker distribution plan and discuss the broader issues of the crisis.
In a letter sent to the leaders over the weeke...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
