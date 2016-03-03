EU leaders continue war of words on refugees

EU leaders will hold a summit with Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Monday (7 March), before an informal meeting.

They will discuss how to stem the flow of refugees coming from Turkey to Europe, organise the EU response to the crisis and try to ensure that EU rules and the free-movement Schengen area are not shattered by uncoordinated and contradictory policies.

The talks will take place just as the European Commission is preparing an unprecedented humanitarian plan for ...