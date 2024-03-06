Ad
Sengal president Macky Sall and Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels last year (Photo: Senegal)

EU funding in spotlight after Senegal protest crackdown

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is talking to Senegal following reports an EU-trained security force, meant to tackle cross border crime, was instead used to crack down on peaceful protestors.

"We are in contact with the Senegalese authorities to get more information on these allegations," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday (6 March).

The statement follows an

MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

