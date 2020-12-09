NGO rebuts Athens' charge of aiding people smugglers

A Norwegian NGO, accused on Tuesday (8 December) by the Greek government of helping migrant smugglers, has angrily denied the allegations.
The NGO was featured in a presentation to reporters by Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi.
"We are astonished at this unprovoked and deliberately misleading attack on our organisation," said Tommy Olsen of the Aegean Boat Report, in an email later the same day.
Mitarachi presented video testimonies by African migrants where they say...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
