NGO rebuts Athens' charge of aiding people smugglers

A Norwegian NGO, accused on Tuesday (8 December) by the Greek government of helping migrant smugglers, has angrily denied the allegations.

The NGO was featured in a presentation to reporters by Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi.

"We are astonished at this unprovoked and deliberately misleading attack on our organisation," said Tommy Olsen of the Aegean Boat Report, in an email later the same day.

Mitarachi presented video testimonies by African migrants where they say...