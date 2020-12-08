Ad
euobserver
Poland is cracking, and Britain is flailing - if the EU presses its advantage at this week's summit, it has more political capital and leverage than might appear (Photo: European Council)

Brexit and rule of law: EU in summit driving seat on both

EU Political
Opinion
by Shane Markowitz, Bratislava,

The EU summit this week (10-11 December) will seek to avert two impending crises by concluding deals on the €1.8 trillion budget and recovery package and the post-Brexit relationship with the UK.

While pessimism is rife, time short, and the gravity of the situation daunting, EU leaders are bolstered by favourable prevailing winds - including a surplus of political capital.

If the EU presses its advantage, the bloc can successfully secure outcomes that both protect the EU's core de...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shane Markowitz is an associate fellow at the Globsec Policy Institute in Bratislava, Slovakia. He holds a doctorate in political science from Central European University. His writing has been published in The Washington Post, World Politics Review, EUobserver, Social Europe, openDemocracy, and the journal Populism.

Related articles

Szájer 'sex party' coverage shows Orbán's media control
Brexit, Budget, Turkey on summit agenda this WEEK
Orbán ally admits he was at Brussels lockdown 'sex party'
Fish complicates last push for post-Brexit deal
Poland is cracking, and Britain is flailing - if the EU presses its advantage at this week's summit, it has more political capital and leverage than might appear (Photo: European Council)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Shane Markowitz is an associate fellow at the Globsec Policy Institute in Bratislava, Slovakia. He holds a doctorate in political science from Central European University. His writing has been published in The Washington Post, World Politics Review, EUobserver, Social Europe, openDemocracy, and the journal Populism.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections