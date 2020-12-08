Brexit and rule of law: EU in summit driving seat on both

The EU summit this week (10-11 December) will seek to avert two impending crises by concluding deals on the €1.8 trillion budget and recovery package and the post-Brexit relationship with the UK.
While pessimism is rife, time short, and the gravity of the situation daunting, EU leaders are bolstered by favourable prevailing winds - including a surplus of political capital.
If the EU presses its advantage, the bloc can successfully secure outcomes that both protect the EU's core de...
Shane Markowitz is an associate fellow at the Globsec Policy Institute in Bratislava, Slovakia. He holds a doctorate in political science from Central European University. His writing has been published in The Washington Post, World Politics Review, EUobserver, Social Europe, openDemocracy, and the journal Populism.
