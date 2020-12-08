Brexit and rule of law: EU in summit driving seat on both

The EU summit this week (10-11 December) will seek to avert two impending crises by concluding deals on the €1.8 trillion budget and recovery package and the post-Brexit relationship with the UK.

While pessimism is rife, time short, and the gravity of the situation daunting, EU leaders are bolstered by favourable prevailing winds - including a surplus of political capital.

If the EU presses its advantage, the bloc can successfully secure outcomes that both protect the EU's core de...