Estonia's proposal to break a deadlock on migration won't be discussed by EU leaders (Photo: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies)

Leaders to avoid Estonian asylum plan at EU summit

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An Estonian proposal to break the deadlock on a key migration reform will not be discussed at the upcoming EU summit.

Estonia, which hold the rotating EU presidency until the end of the year, had put forward a plan that aims to resolve the distribution of asylum seekers among EU states as part of a solution to the ongoing 'Dublin' reform impasse.

The so-called Dublin rule determines who is responsible for processing asylum claims and allows national authorities to send people bac...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

