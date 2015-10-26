Ad
Merkel asked Juncker to call the meeting (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Balkan leaders to stop pushing migrants to neighbours

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Leaders from the Western Balkans migrant route agreed Sunday (25 October) to create 100,000 places for migrants, to refrain from pushing them towards neighbouring countries, to strengthen border controls and registration, and to create a permanent system of information-sharing.

In a 17-point action plan, they also agreed to increase capacities "to provide temporary shelter, rest, food, health, water and sanitati...

