Balkan leaders to stop pushing migrants to neighbours

Leaders from the Western Balkans migrant route agreed Sunday (25 October) to create 100,000 places for migrants, to refrain from pushing them towards neighbouring countries, to strengthen border controls and registration, and to create a permanent system of information-sharing.
In a 17-point action plan, they also agreed to increase capacities "to provide temporary shelter, rest, food, health, water and sanitati...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here