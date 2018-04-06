Orban, the 'anti-Merkel', emboldens European right

When in 2010 Viktor Orban returned to power in Hungary with a landslide two-thirds majority he promised a revolution.

He delivered: his government rewrote economic rules, challenging foreign banks, imposing special taxes, he rolled back the rule of law, cracked down on a free press, changed election laws.

Back then he was not taken seriously in Brussels. Officials expected this to be a glitch, and waited for Orban to fall back in l...