Ad
euobserver
Brothers-in-arms: Viktor Orban (r) with Poland's premier Mateusz Morawiecki at the most recent EU summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Analysis

Orban, the 'anti-Merkel', emboldens European right

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

When in 2010 Viktor Orban returned to power in Hungary with a landslide two-thirds majority he promised a revolution.

He delivered: his government rewrote economic rules, challenging foreign banks, imposing special taxes, he rolled back the rule of law, cracked down on a free press, changed election laws.

Back then he was not taken seriously in Brussels. Officials expected this to be a glitch, and waited for Orban to fall back in l...

MigrationEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Tactical voting stands in way of Orban's majority
EPP scolds Orban over university and NGO laws
EPP row over Hungary's statement on Poland
Hungary seeks to make ally out of Austria's Kurz
Brothers-in-arms: Viktor Orban (r) with Poland's premier Mateusz Morawiecki at the most recent EU summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

MigrationEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections