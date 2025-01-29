Ad
Frontex's current Warsaw HQ. It last year created a new intelligence division, amid aspirations to become an 'intelligence-driven agency' by 2027 (Photo: European Union, 2019)

Frontex wants loan covering 75% of construction cost of new HQ

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A loan covering 75 percent of the costs for the new €250m headquarters for the EU's border agency Frontex is being proposed, EUobserver can reveal.

The projected final price, including contingencies tallied by analysts from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), climbs to just over €287.6m, according to an internal document.

