EU presidency seeks to place kids and families in asylum detention

Internal EU state discussions on asylum reform now include shuffling families with small children into de facto detention along the borders.
It is part of a shift towards offloading responsibility on EU states like Italy and Greece, instead of relocating asylum seekers, while at the same time giving those first-arrival states plenty of options to not apply EU laws.
Rights campaigners say the end result will lead to more detention, more illegal push-backs, and possibly even a boost...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
