Ad
euobserver
Asylum seekers waiting to submit their asylum applications at the entrance of the Political Asylum Department of the Aliens Directorate, Athens, Greece, in 2010 (Photo: Ikolas Kominis - Studio Kominis)

EU presidency seeks to place kids and families in asylum detention

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Internal EU state discussions on asylum reform now include shuffling families with small children into de facto detention along the borders.

It is part of a shift towards offloading responsibility on EU states like Italy and Greece, instead of relocating asylum seekers, while at the same time giving those first-arrival states plenty of options to not apply EU laws.

Rights campaigners say the end result will lead to more detention, more illegal push-backs, and possibly even a boost...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU states press for more detention, in asylum overhaul
EU migration pact to deter asylum
Asylum seekers waiting to submit their asylum applications at the entrance of the Political Asylum Department of the Aliens Directorate, Athens, Greece, in 2010 (Photo: Ikolas Kominis - Studio Kominis)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections