Ad
euobserver
Von der Leyen: "Migrants are human beings like you and me." (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

New EU commission seeks bigger Frontex and more cash-for-migrant deals

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ursula von der Leyen has promised to further shore up the EU's borders as she starts her second term as president of the European Commission.

On Thursday (18 July) she told MEPs in the Strasbourg plenary that the EU's border agency Frontex should triple its staff to 30,000 repeating the political wish list of her centre-right European People's Party.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Tunisia and Libya press EU for more help to control migrants
EU boycott widening, as Orbán calls for Putin talks
My son's torturer will be representing Syria at the Paris Olympics
Piles of faeces in 'dignified' EU-funded migrant camps in Greece
Von der Leyen: "Migrants are human beings like you and me." (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections