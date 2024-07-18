New EU commission seeks bigger Frontex and more cash-for-migrant deals

Ursula von der Leyen has promised to further shore up the EU's borders as she starts her second term as president of the European Commission.
On Thursday (18 July) she told MEPs in the Strasbourg plenary that the EU's border agency Frontex should triple its staff to 30,000 repeating the political wish list of her centre-right European People's Party.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
