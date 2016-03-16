EU to offer less than Turkey expected

The EU is preparing to offer less than what Turkey had asked for in exchange for reducing the flow of migrants to Europe, according to a draft statement seen by EUobserver ahead of Thursday and Friday's summit (17-18 March).

The plan, the main principles of which were agreed on 7 March after a surprise proposal by Turkish premier Ahmet Davutoglu, has many political, legal, moral and logistical challenges that will be difficult for the leaders to overcome

The arrangement would see ...