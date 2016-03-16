EU to offer less than Turkey expected

The EU is preparing to offer less than what Turkey had asked for in exchange for reducing the flow of migrants to Europe, according to a draft statement seen by EUobserver ahead of Thursday and Friday's summit (17-18 March).
The plan, the main principles of which were agreed on 7 March after a surprise proposal by Turkish premier Ahmet Davutoglu, has many political, legal, moral and logistical challenges that will be difficult for the leaders to overcome
The arrangement would see ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
