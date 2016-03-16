Ad
The main lines of the envisaged deal with Turkey were agreed on 7 March with Turkish premier Davutoglu (l) (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU to offer less than Turkey expected

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to offer less than what Turkey had asked for in exchange for reducing the flow of migrants to Europe, according to a draft statement seen by EUobserver ahead of Thursday and Friday's summit (17-18 March).

The plan, the main principles of which were agreed on 7 March after a surprise proposal by Turkish premier Ahmet Davutoglu, has many political, legal, moral and logistical challenges that will be difficult for the leaders to overcome

The arrangement would see ...

