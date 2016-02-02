Ombudsman demands greater expert group transparency

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly is demanding more transparency on so-called expert groups that help frame future EU proposals.
In 2015 the European Commission consulted around 800 groups with a total of roughly 6,000 members, mostly composed of people from industry, to help it draw up new legislation.
O'Reilly on Tuesday (2 February) said the Brussels executive should publish the minutes of meetings as well as positions advanced by individual members.
"Making this kind of inform...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
