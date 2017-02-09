'Sobering' poll finds European support for Trump's Muslim ban

The majority of Europeans, according to a poll of more than 10,000 people in 10 EU countries, would support a Trump-style ban on migration from mainly Muslim countries.

The London-based think tank, Chatham House, conducted the poll before US president Donald Trump's executive order was announced and asked if immigration from Muslim-majority countries should be stopped.

An average of 55 percent of those surveyed agreed, 25 percent neither agreed nor disagreed and 20 percent disagre...