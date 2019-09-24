Key EU countries seek support for new migration plan

Four EU countries on Monday (23 September) agreed on a temporary scheme to relocate asylum seekers rescued in the central Mediterranean.

The interior ministers of Germany, France, Italy, Malta - and Finland, which holds the EU rotating presidency - agreed on a plan in Valletta that will now be presented to their EU counterparts on 8 October.

They seek broader support for the proposal that aims to end ad-hoc distribution of migrants stranded at sea.

"Following the discussi...