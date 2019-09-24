Ad
Malta: EU countries are trying to find a mechanism to deal with migrant arrivals at sea (Photo: Berit Watkin)

Key EU countries seek support for new migration plan

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Four EU countries on Monday (23 September) agreed on a temporary scheme to relocate asylum seekers rescued in the central Mediterranean.

The interior ministers of Germany, France, Italy, Malta - and Finland, which holds the EU rotating presidency - agreed on a plan in Valletta that will now be presented to their EU counterparts on 8 October.

They seek broader support for the proposal that aims to end ad-hoc distribution of migrants stranded at sea.

"Following the discussi...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

