EU head in 'fortress' mode on immigration

The European Commission wants new laws to crack down on migrant smugglers as part of a wider campaign to stop people from crossing the EU's sea and land borders.
"We need new legislation and a new governance structure," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday (13 September) during her state-of-the-union speech in Strasbourg.
"We need stronger law enforcement, prosecution, and a more prominent role for our agencies — Europol, Eurojust, and Frontex," she...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
