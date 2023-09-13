EU head in 'fortress' mode on immigration

The European Commission wants new laws to crack down on migrant smugglers as part of a wider campaign to stop people from crossing the EU's sea and land borders.

"We need new legislation and a new governance structure," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday (13 September) during her state-of-the-union speech in Strasbourg.

"We need stronger law enforcement, prosecution, and a more prominent role for our agencies — Europol, Eurojust, and Frontex," she...