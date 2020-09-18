Ad
euobserver
EU Commission also intends to maintain its support for the Libyan Coast Guard (Photo: unsmil.unmissions.org)

Exclusive

EU to help draft Libya's strategy on border security

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU will help write Libya's national strategy of border security and management, according to an internal EU document.

Dated 1 September and obtained by EUobserver, the document spells out what the EU's border assistance mission in Libya (EUbam) intends to do over the next six months.

The move sends a signal greater efforts are being made to prevent migrants and refugees from fleeing the war-torn country.

Drafted in part by EUbam's head of mission Libya, Vincenzo Tagliafe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

New EU migration pact 'to keep people in their country'
EU mission struggling in Libya, internal report says
EU shores up Libyan coast guard amid Covid-19 scare
EU Commission also intends to maintain its support for the Libyan Coast Guard (Photo: unsmil.unmissions.org)

Tags

MigrationExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections