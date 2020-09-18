EU to help draft Libya's strategy on border security

The EU will help write Libya's national strategy of border security and management, according to an internal EU document.

Dated 1 September and obtained by EUobserver, the document spells out what the EU's border assistance mission in Libya (EUbam) intends to do over the next six months.

The move sends a signal greater efforts are being made to prevent migrants and refugees from fleeing the war-torn country.

Drafted in part by EUbam's head of mission Libya, Vincenzo Tagliafe...