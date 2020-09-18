EU to help draft Libya's strategy on border security

The EU will help write Libya's national strategy of border security and management, according to an internal EU document.
Dated 1 September and obtained by EUobserver, the document spells out what the EU's border assistance mission in Libya (EUbam) intends to do over the next six months.
The move sends a signal greater efforts are being made to prevent migrants and refugees from fleeing the war-torn country.
Drafted in part by EUbam's head of mission Libya, Vincenzo Tagliafe...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
