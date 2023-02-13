Ad
euobserver
Asylum is a fundamental right in the EU (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

German plan to offshore asylum 'unworkable' declare NGOs

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

German ideas for possibly offshoring asylum to countries outside Europe are unworkable, according to civil society.

The comments follow reports that the German government is exploring options of transferring people rescued in the Mediterranean Sea to north African states to then have their asylum claims processed there.

But NGOs working in the field of asylum and migration say the proposals will unlikely ever see the light of day. Among them is Catherine Woollard of the European C...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

