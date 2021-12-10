EU Commission's search-and-rescue proposal hits opposition

Resistance is emerging among some EU states to proposals on distributing people saved in search-and-rescue operations.

A leaked internal EU document, dated 2 December, reveals opposition from Austria, Estonia, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, and Slovakia.

Some of the views are likely to clash with more left-leaning and liberal MEPs, who earlier this year insisted on search-and-rescues remaining a part of the proposals.

The idea was initially proposed by the European...