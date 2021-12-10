Ad
A handful of EU states want to remove search-and-rescue from the EU Commission's 'solidarity' proposals (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU Commission's search-and-rescue proposal hits opposition

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Resistance is emerging among some EU states to proposals on distributing people saved in search-and-rescue operations.

A leaked internal EU document, dated 2 December, reveals opposition from Austria, Estonia, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, and Slovakia.

Some of the views are likely to clash with more left-leaning and liberal MEPs, who earlier this year insisted on search-and-rescues remaining a part of the proposals.

The idea was initially proposed by the European...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

