Rights court to rule on Greek migrant pushbacks

Greece is set to face its first ever judgement dealing with pushbacks of migrants attempting to reach its islands by the European Court of Human Rights.
Campaigners are expecting a ruling on Tuesday (7 January) by the Strasbourg-based court in the hopes of exposing what they say is a systematic practice that violates a slew of rights.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
