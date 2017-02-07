EU states on hook for humanitarian visas

EU states are required to issue humanitarian visas to people at risk of torture or inhumane treatment, according to an advocate general at the European Court of Justice.

The non-binding opinion published on Tuesday (7 February) challenges a Belgian government decision to refuse visas to a family of Syrian refugees from the besieged city of Aleppo.

The opinion would allow people from war-torn countries new ways to enter the EU without having to rely on smugglers to reach a member s...