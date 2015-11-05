EU expects 3mn migrants by 2017

The European Commission estimates that 3 million people will come to Europe by 2017, in its first assessment of the economic impact of the migration crisis.
It predicted there would be 1 million arrivals in total during 2015, climbing to 1.5 million in 2016, before decreasing to half a million in 2017.\nThat would mean an 0.4 percent increase in the EU population, once unsuccessful asylum claims are subtracted.
Commission experts later warned that it is only a "technical assessme...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
