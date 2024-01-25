EU presidency to enact asylum reforms despite abuse claims

Belgium's EU presidency wants to implement a recent overhaul of EU asylum laws, amid warnings that detention-like centres will mushroom as a result.
"We have to turn this reform on paper into concrete action on the ground and that's what the Belgian presidency will do," Belgium's migration minister Nicole de Moor told reporters on Thursday (25 January).
Domestically, de Moor is battling thousands of legal cases in favour of asylum...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
