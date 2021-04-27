Why Frontex won't leave Greece, like it left Hungary

Earlier this year, the EU law-enforcement agency Frontex pulled out of Hungary, over violations committed against asylum seekers.

Frontex had, however, sat on the issue for five years, despite the evidence.

The Warsaw-based agency finally left after EU judges in December told Hungary to stop pushing asylum seekers back into Serbia.

Budapest ignored the ruling - and still does - triggering Frontex to withdraw, at the risk of otherwise being complicit to a crime.

Now ca...