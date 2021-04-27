Why Frontex won't leave Greece, like it left Hungary

Earlier this year, the EU law-enforcement agency Frontex pulled out of Hungary, over violations committed against asylum seekers.
Frontex had, however, sat on the issue for five years, despite the evidence.
The Warsaw-based agency finally left after EU judges in December told Hungary to stop pushing asylum seekers back into Serbia.
Budapest ignored the ruling - and still does - triggering Frontex to withdraw, at the risk of otherwise being complicit to a crime.
Now ca...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
