EU to spend €2.4bn on migrant schemes

The European Commission will give €2.4 billion to member states for border control and reception of asylum seekers, it announced Monday (10 August).

The money will be disbursed from 2014-2020 to 19 countries through 23 national programmes which the commission approved in recent weeks.

Italy and Greece, two countries receiving the most migrants from Africa and the Middle-East, will get €558 million and €474 million, respectively.

Other important receivers are Spain with €52...