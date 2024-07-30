EU-funded migrant camp in Greece is 'dystopian nightmare'

The EU's funded migrant centre on the Greek island of Samos has been described as dystopian by Amnesty International.
In a new report out Tuesday (30 July), the NGO says the reception centre for asylum seekers is rife with abuse stemming from over crowding to prison-like conditions.
Wate...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
