The EU lacks political will to give asylum seekers decent refuge

In the recent Greek elections held in late May, the ruling party New Democracy performed exceptionally well, despite the backdrop of various scandals and the tragic Tempi train crash. Led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the party's campaign portrayed Mitsotakis as a renewed political figure reminiscent of former US president Donald Trump, calling for building the wall and making the EU pay for it with reference to the border wall with Turkey.

This happened just days after the New York Times <...