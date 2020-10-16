How enlargement is running out of steam

The release of the EU enlargement reports last week has moved from being a top event for the countries to a non-event, but spread out in thousands of pages.
Not only the declining interest in enlargement is too blame, but also the reporting itself.
For years, the annual report on what used to be called "progress" towards EU membership were much anticipated documents, mulled over by the media, trump...
Florian Bieber is the coordinator of the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG) and Jean Monnet Chair in the Europeanisation of Southeastern Europe at the University of Graz. He is the author of the recently-published The Rise of Authoritarianism in the Western Balkans (Palgrave 2020). BiEPAG’s experts have contributed to this analysis.
