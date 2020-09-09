Alarm raised on possible Supreme Court purge in Poland

Poland is preparing to throw out the last independent judges from its Supreme Court, a Polish judges' association fears.

Bartłomiej Przymusiński, an activist judge and a spokesman for the lustitia association, voiced the concern on Tuesday (8 September), based on recent government statements and a newspaper report.

He noted that Jarosław Kaczyński, the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, made clear his vision for political control of the Polish judiciary in an in...