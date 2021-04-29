Why is EU set to ban 'creamy' and 'alternative to yoghurt'?

On Thursday (29 April) the EU will decide on a controversial amendment that would severely restrict the marketing of plant-based-dairy products.
While the outcome is still uncertain, it's already clear that this is about more than just oat milk: the credibility of the EU and its green food ambitions are at stake.\n \nIn its 2020 Farm to Fork strategy, the European Commission urgently called for an accelerated transition to a sustaina...
Jasmijn de Boo is vice president of ProVeg International, an international non-profit organisation working to transform the world food system by replacing animal products with plant and cellular alternatives.
