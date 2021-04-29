Ad
euobserver
If the amendment is implemented, plant-based foods would be forbidden from 'evoking' dairy products in any way, including useful descriptive terms such as 'creamy' and 'alternative to dairy' (Photo: Gaston Bruno)

Why is EU set to ban 'creamy' and 'alternative to yoghurt'?

Green Economy
Opinion
by Jasmijn de Boo, Southampton/Berlin,

On Thursday (29 April) the EU will decide on a controversial amendment that would severely restrict the marketing of plant-based-dairy products.

While the outcome is still uncertain, it's already clear that this is about more than just oat milk: the credibility of the EU and its green food ambitions are at stake.\n \nIn its 2020 Farm to Fork strategy, the European Commission urgently called for an accelerated transition to a sustaina...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jasmijn de Boo is vice president of ProVeg International, an international non-profit organisation working to transform the world food system by replacing animal products with plant and cellular alternatives.

Related articles

NGOs urge EU to tackle meat consumption 'problem'
EU should clarify rules for plant burgers and lab meat
EU spent €252m on meat and dairy ads, despite green pledges
If the amendment is implemented, plant-based foods would be forbidden from 'evoking' dairy products in any way, including useful descriptive terms such as 'creamy' and 'alternative to dairy' (Photo: Gaston Bruno)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Jasmijn de Boo is vice president of ProVeg International, an international non-profit organisation working to transform the world food system by replacing animal products with plant and cellular alternatives.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections